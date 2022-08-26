Gehlot says 'Team of Sanjay Gandhi including Azad also known as sycophants'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has strongly reacted to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and said that he is shocked to know that the person who got everything in the party has written such a letter.

Reacting to the 'sycophant’ remark in Azad’s letter, Gehlot told to the media in Jaipur on Friday, "The leaders who were in the team of Sanjay Gandhi, including Azad, were also known as sycophants. If Sanjay Gandhi had ousted these leaders under any pressure, then who would recognise Azad and these leaders?"

Gehlot also questioned the timing of the letter and said that this is against human sensitivity as the party president has gone for her medical checkup. Gehlot said, "Sonia Ji was ill when the first letter was written and it was condemned then. Now she is abroad for her medical check-up and what you want to convey by writing such a letter at this point is unclear.

Gehlot recalled the time of Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi and said that Azad was in the team with Sanjay Gandhi and most of the leaders who are holding various responsibilities in the party are the product of that team, including Azad.

On Azad's remark on Rahul Gandhi's team, Gehlot said, "Every leader chose his team to work with and the members of Sanjay's team have ruled for 40 years. Now Rahul Gandhi is working with his team. This keeps going."

Gehlot said that we got opportunities and recognition because high-command put faith in us, and Azad was one of the leaders who always remained in the post during all his 42 years in the party. "The party has given him everything and it is shocking to me that he has made such remarks," added the Rajasthan CM.