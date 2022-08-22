Gehlot hints at legal action against BJP leader who admitted lynching by his supporters

Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hinted at strong legal action against the former Bjp MLA Gyandev Ahuja who admitted lynching of five persons by his supporters. ‘Gyandev Ahuja's statement is highly condemnable. He has been booked under legal sections and action will be taken after investigation,’ said Gehlot while speaking to the media on Monday.

Ashok Gehlot said that what is taught in the schools of BJP and RSS is evident from the statement of Gyandev Ahuja. ‘Ahuja's statement is the real face of BJP and RSS. Our ideology is to take the country forward and take everyone along,’ said Gehlot.

Additionally, the police have issued a notice to Ahuja asking him to give his statement. The police have registered a case against Ahuja under section IPC 153 A for inciting animosity based on religion. The case was registered after a video clip that went viral. The clip has also been sent for forensics.

It is worth noting that after the lynching of a person in Alwar, a video of Gyandev Ahuja went viral, in which he can be heard saying ‘that they have killed one, We have killed five of them. I have given a free hand to the workers to kill them, we will get them acquitted and secure bail.’

Rahul should take over as president of the party.

On the question of Congress president Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi should take over as the president of the party. ‘ if Rahul Gandhi does not take over, there will be disappointment among the Congress supporters across the country and the state. Many Congressmen will sit back at home,’ said Gehlot.

Gehlot said that the 6 groups of AICC comprising of state Congress presidents, leaders of the opposition, and AICC general secretaries have said that Rahul Gandhi should become the President of the National Congress. Now he should accept the post of president.

Gehlot said that there is no issue of Gandhi or non-Gandhi. This is the work of the organization. ‘No one from this family has become PM or union minister or CM for 32 years, then why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi afraid of this family,’ said Gehlot.