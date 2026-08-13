GBA Moots Mandatory Paid Parking Across Bengaluru From 8 AM To 8 PM; ₹20-₹40 Hourly Charges Proposed | File Pic

Bengaluru: In a bid to regulate haphazard parking in the entire Bengaluru city, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has mooted `only paid parking' for all the vehicles, except the bicycles.

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The GBA has issued a draft notification in this regard, where the vehicle owners are made to pay parking fees from 8 am to 8 pm in all the areas of the city, including in the residential areas.

GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that the GBA had only issued a draft notification and had sought objections from the public. Once the objections are received, the final decision as to how to implement the new rule will be finalised and a final order would be issued.

At the moment, the entire city has been classified into three categories -- A, B and C. The A category comprises the Central Business District, IT Corridors and the business centers. The B category comprises residential and semi-residential areas, while the C category comprises the developing or not completely developed outskirt areas.The draft notification moots to collect ₹40 per hour in the A category areas, while ₹30 per hour in B category areas. In C category areas, the parking fee will be ₹20 per hour.

Interestingly, the parking fee applies to the vehicles parked outside the houses on roads and footpaths between 8 am and 8 pm. The draft notification also moots to encourage the private vacant site owners to collect parking fee on hourly basis, for the vehicles parked in their sites between 8 am and 8 pm. The other provision encourages conversion of such sites into 24-hour parking areas, for which the site owners get property tax rebate benefits also.

The draft notification also puts the onus of finding a parking for their tenants on the owners of the properties. If the vehicles are found parked in front of the property, the property owner will be made to pay the parking fee.

GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao said that the GBA will receive objection for the next 30 days from the public, before issuing final notification.