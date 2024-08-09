'Gaza Pe Badi Badi Baatein Karte Ho Par…': Anurag Thakur Slams Rahul Gandhi For Silence Over Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh (VIDEO)

Sansad TV

Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Anurag Thakur, slammed Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday for silence over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Thakur said that Rahul talked about Gaza in Parliament but did not say a word about the attacks on minorities in the neighbouring country amid the ongoing political crisis.

"We all are worried about what happened in our neighbouring country, Bangladesh. All the parties unanimously raised concerns about the safety and security of the Hindus and other minorities there. But it is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi while congratulating the leader of the interim government in Bangladesh did not talk about the attacks on Hindus. What made him not talk about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh? What is stopping him? You talk about Gaza but not Bangladesh," said Thakur, hitting out at Rahul in Lok Sabha amid din.

Watch the video here:

Rahul, in a tweet on X on Thursday, congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus after he was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government and mentioned that a swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour. However, he did not mention the attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country, a point that Thakur utilised to his advantage in the Parliament.

"Congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government. A swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour," tweeted Rahul.

Congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on being sworn in as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government.



A swift restoration of peace and normalcy is the need of the hour. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 8, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming his new responsibilities as the head of Bangladesh's interim government and emphasised bringing about an early return to normalcy and ensuring the protection of the Hindu minority.

“My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development,” tweeted PM Modi.

My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2024

Yunus, 84, took oath at a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday night, amid massive unrest in the country after weeks of student-led protests forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India.