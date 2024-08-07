 Bangladesh Viral Video: Group Of Protestors Enter Zoo To Attack Animals, Chase Deer Fanatically
The animal tried its best to run away and escape from the hands of the miscreants. The video documented the deer's struggle to rescue itself as it jumped and ran across the green ground.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 01:17 PM IST
Amid the unrest in Bangladesh, a disturbing video showing a group of protestors entering a zoo and creating ruckus there is going viral on social media. It records people fanatically running around and chasing a deer at the premises. It is being said that those involved in the inhumane act, not even sparing animals, are young students.

Several X users shared the video online and claimed it to have surfaced from a zoo in Bangladesh, which is in a turmoil after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the religious terror that has broke out in the region. It opened by a group of students holding sticks and chasing a deer. The animal tried its best to run away and escape from the hands of the miscreants. The video documented the deer's struggle to rescue itself as it jumped and ran across the green ground.

