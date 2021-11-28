Gautam Gambhir receives another threat letter from 'ISIS Kashmir'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir allegedly received a threat letter from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, Delhi Police officials told news agency ANI.

This was the third such threat that the BJP leader received, four days after the terrorist group allegedly sent two letters.

"BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received a third threat e-mail from 'ISIS Kashmir', Delhi Police also mentioned in the mail," Delhi Police officials told ANI.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir received two alleged death threats within a span of less than 24 hours from "ISIS Kashmir" prompting the Delhi Police to beef up security at his residence.

"We are going to kill you and your family," read the first threat e-mail received from 'ISIS Kashmir'. The second threat mail read, "We intended to kill you, but you survived yesterday. If you love the life of your family, stay away from politics and the Kashmir issue."

The two e-mails threatening to kill former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir were sent from Pakistan, Delhi Police sources told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, November 28, 2021, 11:20 AM IST