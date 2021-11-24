Gautam Gambhir receives death threat from 'ISIS Kashmir'; security beefed up outside BJP MP's residence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday has approached the Delhi Police alleging that he has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir', reported news agency ANI.

"Gautam Gambhir has received death threats from 'ISIS Kashmir' through e-mail. Security has been beefed up outside Gambhir's residence," Shweta Chauhan, DCP - Central District, told news agency ANI. Further investigation is underway.

