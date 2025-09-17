Gauri Kund Villagers Ban Entry Of Nepali-Origin Women, Citing Disturbance To Spiritual Atmosphere

Villagers in Gauri Kund, a key stop on the Kedarnath Yatra, have decided to prohibit the entry of women and children of Nepali origin from the 2026 pilgrimage season. The move, announced in a Gram Sabha meeting, is expected to spark debate and could alter the social dynamics of the sacred site.

The decision was taken during an open meeting chaired by Gram Pradhan Kusum Devi and attended by a large number of residents. Villagers said the measure was aimed at preserving the sanctity of the area, which they described as the holy land of Maa Gauri.

Residents alleged that in recent years several women of Nepali origin had been involved in illegal trade of liquor and meat in Gauri Kund, disturbing the spiritual atmosphere. They claimed repeated complaints to local authorities had gone unanswered, forcing the Gram Sabha to act.

“The administration has taken only token measures. Nothing concrete was done to stop these activities, which is why we had no option but to pass this resolution,” said a local elder who did not wish to be named.

Gram Pradhan Kusum Devi underlined the importance of Gauri Kund in the Kedarnath pilgrimage, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year. “The sanctity of this site is being eroded due to administrative neglect. It is our duty to protect it,” she said.

Clarifying the scope of the ban, she added, “People of Nepali origin are welcome to work here, but bringing women and children will be strictly prohibited from 2026. This is not about discrimination but about safeguarding our spiritual heritage.”

Supporting the decision, Ramchandra Goswami, President of the local Trade Union, said villagers were left with no alternative. “Our priority is to ensure that pilgrims can carry out their journey without disturbance. Illegal activities were creating an environment unsuitable for devotion,” he said.

Kedarnath Dham, one of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham shrines, receives around 18 lakh pilgrims annually from across India and abroad, making Gauri Kund both a spiritual and economic hub for the region.