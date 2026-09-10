Gaurav Bhatia Defamation Case: CJP’s Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Undertake To Take Down Posts

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New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an undertaking by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to take down social media posts against BJP leader and senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia, including a disputed post carrying a purported quote attributed to him.

Court orders posts removed

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing Bhatia’s ₹2-crore defamation suit. Bhatia appeared in person before the Court.

Counsels appearing for Das and Ranka told the Court that they would take down the disputed posts. The Court recorded their statements and directed that the posts be removed within 24 hours.

The Court had earlier observed that there are different ways of protesting and told the defendants that while they have a right to express themselves, their expressions sometimes need to be put in a more articulate manner so that the intended message is conveyed properly.

Other posts under scrutiny

Counsel for Das submitted that the tweet in question had already been deleted. The Court, however, pointed out that another post had also been put out.

The Court also questioned the presence of Abhijeet Dipke as a defendant and asked what material had been posted by him. Counsel for Dipke submitted that there was not a single tweet by him forming part of the dispute.

Bhatia told the Court that the case involved aggravated defamation and that the allegedly fabricated material could not remain online as it was causing damage to his reputation and had been viewed by a large number of people.

Fabricated statement alleged

He also alleged that his photograph had been used with a fabricated statement and that the logo of a news organisation was used in the graphic, allegedly giving the content credibility.

Bhatia sought directions to social media platforms X and Meta to remove the allegedly fabricated picture and similar content.

Counsel for Meta, however, submitted that the platform could not proactively take down photographs or content without a specific basis or legal direction.

The Court granted Bhatia liberty to approach the social media platforms in respect of similar content.

AI-generated graphic at centre

The suit arises from an allegedly AI-generated graphic circulated on X which, according to Bhatia, falsely attributed remarks concerning Swatantra Bhardwaj to him. Bhatia has denied making the remarks and alleged that his photograph was used alongside the purported statement, creating a false impression that he was its author.

According to the plaint, the disputed post was published on September 5 and received more than 1.32 lakh views. Bhatia had sought its removal and an unconditional apology before approaching the Court.

Bhatia seeks ₹2 crore damages

The suit seeks ₹2 crore in damages as well as permanent and mandatory injunctions against the defendants. The allegations made by Bhatia are yet to be adjudicated by the Court.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)