BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Takes CJP Leaders Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka To Delhi HC Over Controversial Post, Seeks ₹2 Crore Damages | File Pics

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has approached the Delhi High Court with a defamation suit against Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. In a post on X on Tuesday, September 8, Bhatia said the suit seeks damages of ₹2 crore.

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Bhatia says defamation suit will be heard in Delhi High Court

Bhatia said, "When allegations cross the line, the law draws its line. A defamation suit of ₹2 crore. Tomorrow, this defamation case will be listed for hearing before the Honorable Delhi High Court. No social media trial. No war of words. Only facts, evidence, and the rule of law. The truth will be tested where it should be - in court."

The dispute between Bhatia and Das dates back to September 5, when Das posted a graphic featuring the BJP leader. The graphic attributed the following statement to Bhatia: "A young man named Swatantrata Bhardwaj is a mentally challenged Naxalite, filled with casteist venom, and has nothing to do with the BJP government." Ranka also shared similar content.

Bhatia demands removal of posts, unconditional apology

Following the circulation of the graphics, Bhatia called the posts fake and sought their removal along with an apology. Addressing Das on X, he wrote, "You have 24 hours to remove this and apologize unconditionally."

Das subsequently acknowledged that the graphic may have been generated using AI, but challenged BJP leaders to repeat the allegation themselves. He said, "I've been told it was created using AI. Nevertheless, I challenge any BJP leader to repeat this. What's the problem with doing so? Ally Chirag Paswan has distanced himself from the thug and even filed an FIR. Why is no one in the BJP saying anything? Are they supporting the thugs?"

Das deletes post but does not apologise

Das later deleted the post, but did not issue an apology. Bhatia then pointed to the removal and reiterated his demand, saying, "It took only 83 minutes for the post to be deleted. An unconditional apology has still not been issued. If an unconditional apology is not made, an FIR could be filed tomorrow. You can't spread propaganda and then simply delete the post and get away with it."

The controversy centres on Swatantra Bhardwaj, who had allegedly assaulted Nishu Azad's father during a CJP protest. Bhardwaj's remarks subsequently triggered controversy and led to protests by the CJP. He was later arrested by the Delhi Police.