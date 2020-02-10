Gargi College Mass Molestation Update: DCW chairperson summons principal; asks her to appear before it on Feb 13

Earlier, DCW had said that it will issue a notice to both the Gargi College administration and police to find why no action has been taken in the matter of alleged sexual harassment of female students in the college by a number of unidentified men during their annual cultural fest on February 6.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday visited the college premises and held talks with the girl students, following which she spoke to media persons.

"We met many students at the Gargi College today, who narrated horrifying ordeals faced by them during the fest held a few days back. Neither the college administration nor the police has taken any action in the matter. Delhi Commission of Women is issuing a notice to both the college and the police to find out why an FIR has not been registered nor have any arrests taken place?" Maliwal told reporters here.

Speaking about the alleged sexual assualt on the students by outsiders, Dr Promila Kumar said "We've set up a high-level fact-finding committee to meet with the complainants, eyewitnesses and any other person having relevant information."

"The committee will prepare, in a time-bound manner, a report of the complaints for submission to the Police, if complainants so desire. The students also have the option of approaching the ICC of Gargi College for confidential inquiry," she added.

"Institute will file a report of complaints to the Police at the earliest so perpetrators can be brought to justice. We'll set up a security protocol to ensure such incidents never take place again," she said.

Earlier in the day, National Commission for women also took cognizance of the matter of alleged sexual harassment of girl students in the college campus. A delegation of the NCW visited Gargi college on Monday.

Some of the students of Gargi College on Saturday alleged that some "drunken men" -- said to be pro-CAA demonstrators -- had entered the women's college campus and misbehaved with students.

Scores of students of the all-women Gargi College on Monday held a protest against the alleged molestation of girls by a group of men who had gatecrashed a college cultural festival, demanding strict action against the intruders.

The students alleged that they were threatened by the intruders, who also made objectionable remarks and used cuss words. They also claimed that auto drivers, who had parked their vehicles outside the main gate of the college, also entered the campus.