Gang secretly films couples at OYO hotel in Noida; cops arrest 4

The Noida police has arrested four persons for allegedly filming couples by placing hidden cameras in rooms of OYO hotels, stated reports. Police told media that group would extort money from couples and threaten to leak videos if they refused to pay up and added that initial probe shows that hotel staff was not involved in the same.

According to media reports, the members of the group would book the rooms in OYO hotels and allegedly leave behind hidden cameras. The police further added that they would return and took cameras with themselves and would contact the targetted couple.

Four people-- Vishnu Singh, Abdul Wahav, Pankaj Kumar and Anurag Kumar Singh are purportedly part of three different gangs operating in Noida, stated a report in the NDTV. The report further mentioned that the groups they belonged to were involved in a number of illegal activities including running unauthorised call centres, providing fake sim cards for illegal activities.

A News18 report quoted ADCP (Central) Saad Miya Khan saying that the group recently blackmailed a couple after making their obscene video and the probe into case led police to accused Abdul and Vishnu who further confessed to having a group who extorted money from people.

Khan further said that based on their interrogation, they tracked and arrested Pankaj and Anurag.

Explaining their modus operandi, Khan told media that Abdul and Vishnu would blackmail the couples and added that Pankaj would give them a sim card for extortion and bank accounts.

The police has reportedly seized 11 laptops, 7 CPUs, 22 ATM cards of different banks, a PAN card and Aadhar card each and a host of fake documents.

The police said that one of the gang members is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him.