Delhi police nab Chinese woman living as monk; suspect she is a spy

Cai Ruo [inset] is suspected to be a Chinese spy: Delhi police | Twitter

A Chinese woman named Cai Ruo has been arrested by Delhi police on Thursday. According to reports, she was arrested for her alleged involvement in "anti-national activities" and suspicions of her being a spy.

According to the reports, she possessed identity papers with an address based in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu and showed her name as Dolma Lama.

The police said that she was living at Majnu Ka Tilla, a Tibetan refugee colony and a popular tourist spot in Delhi, stated a report in NDTV. She has been living under the guise of being a Buddhist monk, it added.

Ruo has been remanded to 14-day custody, read a report in Hindustan Times. She claimed that she fled to India because some Communist party leaders in China wanted to kill her.

The police told media that they checked her records with Foreigners Regional Registration Officer and founf that she had come to India in 2019 using a Chinese passport.

The Delhi police has booked her under Sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 419 (Punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467(Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 474 (Possessing forged documents and using it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 of Foreigners Act at Police station (PS) Special Cell, stated news agency ANI.