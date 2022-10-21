e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi police nab Chinese woman living as monk; suspect she is a spy

Delhi police nab Chinese woman living as monk; suspect she is a spy

The Chinese woman identified as Cai Ruo had been living at Majnu Ka Tilla in a Tibetan refugee colony and was arrested by the Delhi cops due to her alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Cai Ruo [inset] is suspected to be a Chinese spy: Delhi police | Twitter
Follow us on

A Chinese woman named Cai Ruo has been arrested by Delhi police on Thursday. According to reports, she was arrested for her alleged involvement in "anti-national activities" and suspicions of her being a spy.

According to the reports, she possessed identity papers with an address based in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu and showed her name as Dolma Lama.

Read Also
'Anjali Tiwari,' a Pakistani female spy, honey-traps Rajasthan man for sensitive defence information
article-image

The police said that she was living at Majnu Ka Tilla, a Tibetan refugee colony and a popular tourist spot in Delhi, stated a report in NDTV. She has been living under the guise of being a Buddhist monk, it added.

Ruo has been remanded to 14-day custody, read a report in Hindustan Times. She claimed that she fled to India because some Communist party leaders in China wanted to kill her.

The police told media that they checked her records with Foreigners Regional Registration Officer and founf that she had come to India in 2019 using a Chinese passport.

Read Also
Apple, Amazon deny Chinese ‘spy’ chips into their network
article-image

The Delhi police has booked her under Sections 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 419 (Punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467(Forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 474 (Possessing forged documents and using it as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 14 of Foreigners Act at Police station (PS) Special Cell, stated news agency ANI.

RECENT STORIES

Caught on camera: Hair pulled, punches thrown in Noida’s Hyde Park Society over post of Apartment...

Caught on camera: Hair pulled, punches thrown in Noida’s Hyde Park Society over post of Apartment...

Delhi police nab Chinese woman living as monk; suspect she is a spy

Delhi police nab Chinese woman living as monk; suspect she is a spy

WATCH: Shri Krishna gave lessons on Jihad to Arjun, says Congress leader Shivraj Patil

WATCH: Shri Krishna gave lessons on Jihad to Arjun, says Congress leader Shivraj Patil

PAU VC’s appointment: Feud between Punjab Guv, CM reaches flashpoint as latter digs in heels

PAU VC’s appointment: Feud between Punjab Guv, CM reaches flashpoint as latter digs in heels

Ryan school murder case: All you need to know about Gurgaon's horrific killing

Ryan school murder case: All you need to know about Gurgaon's horrific killing