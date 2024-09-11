Ganeshotsav 2024: Saree-Clad Women Perform Obscene Dance In Front Of Lord Ganesh’s Idol In Tirupati; 7 Held After Case Registered

@newsjungal

In a video doing rounds on social media, women, dressed in saare, were seen performing obscene dance in front of Lord Ganesh's idol at a pandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati on Tuesday night.

As per reports, Alipiri police have registered a case in the matter and arrested seven people after the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

The incident took place at Vinayaka Mandapam in Tirupati’s Saptagiri Nagar.

Reports suggest that young women and men performed obscene dances in front of the statue of Lord Ganesh till late at night.

Police issue warning against obscene dance performances inside pandals

In light of this incident, police have warned that there shall not be any obscene dance performances in front of Lord Ganesh’s idols during the ongoing festival. They said that legal action would be taken against those found breaking the rules.

Heavy police security in TN for idols immersion on Sep 15

Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed in Tamil Nadu for immersion of Lord Ganesha idols in Chennai on Sunday.

A total of 16,500 police personnel and 2,000 home guards are deployed on duty as part of the security arrangements.

The Chennai City Police has directed Hindu outfits and organisations to follow all rules prescribed by the department during the idol procession and immersion.

According to a statement, Chennai city police said that a total of 1,524 idols have been installed across the city following the rules and regulations.

The police have directed the organisers to take the idols for immersion through 17 designated routes.

These routes will lead to four specific places allocated for immersion. They are Srinivasapuram in Foreshore Estate, Pazhkalai Nagar in Neelankarai, Kasimedu harbour and Thiruvottiyur, the statement said.

Idols from places in and around Nungambakkam, Egmore, Perambur, Vyasarpadi, Sowcarpet, Triplicane, Mylapore and Saidapet should be taken for immersion to Srivasapuram. The idols installed at Adyar, Guindy, Adambakkam and surrounding areas should be taken to Pazhakalai Nagar.

The idols at Mint Street, Washermenpet, Royapuram, Tondiarpet, RK Nagar and nearby areas will be immersed at Kasimedu location, and to Thiruvottiyur for places in and around the area.

The Chennai city police in the statement said that fire engines, ambulances, motor boats and trained volunteers will be deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

State police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Processions at sensitive and hypersensitive routes/places will be directly monitored from the TN Police headquarters through CCTV live streaming and drones.

The state administration has also made elaborate arrangements for regulating the crowd at public bus stations.

Central and state police agencies are keeping a strict vigil on a few individuals, who were earlier arrested for nefarious anti-national activities and are out on bail.

As the events attract a large number of devotees and visitors, contributing to the festive atmosphere, police have put in place extensive security arrangements.