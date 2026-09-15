‘Ganesha Cooking Biryani’ Banner Sparks Outrage In Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli Shop Owner Arrested - VIDEO

Ganesha cooking biryani ad sparks row; Tamil Nadu shop owner held | x

Tirunelveli: As Ganeshotsav celebrations continue across the country, a promotional advertisement outside a biryani shop in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli has sparked controversy after it featured an image of Lord Ganesha cooking biryani.

The advertisement, put up outside the shop, carried the text, “Arabic Style 65 Biryani – Rs 99,” alongside the image of Lord Ganesha cooking Biryani. The display subsequently drew a complaint alleging that it hurt religious sentiments.

Following the complaint, police arrested the shop owner, identified as 30-year-old Jayanth, on Sunday.

A video of the incident has now surfaced, showing police removing the controversial advertisement from outside the shop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police took action after receiving a complaint alleging that the advertisement was offensive and had hurt religious sentiments. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

42-year-old Selvraj filed a complaint alleging that the depiction of Ganesha was disrespectful and offensive.

Police are now trying to determine who commissioned the banner and when it was put up outside the shop.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Devotees welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and public pandals with prayers, offerings, and devotional celebrations.