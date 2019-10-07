'Gandhi Vichaar Padyatra': Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel unveils presents for Kandel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel addressed a massive public gathering during 'Gandhi Vichaar Padyatra' held on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Kandel on Saturday.

He announced that a college would be opened in Kandel in the name of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Madamsilli dam would be named after late Shri Babu Chhotelal Shrivastav and water would be released from dams for crops in summer.

He also announced the construction of a bridge in Kandel and the naming of Government Higher Secondary School Gopalpuri after freedom fighter Shri Hazari Lal Jain.

The Chief Minister in his address to the general assembly said that to protest the irrigation tax imposition by British rulers in Kandel, freedom fighter late Shri Babu Chhotelal Shrivastava had launched Kandel Nahar Satyagrah.

Mahatma Gandhi had decided to reach Kandel and join the protest but soon after receiving this information, British rulers had withdrawn the irrigation tax imposed. To make these memories of Kandel Nahar Satyagrah unforgettable, 'Gandhi Vichaar Padyatra' has been organized.

Chief Minister commemorated the personality and contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in social reformation, his fight for farmers, labourers and poor. He dedicated his life for women education, women empowerment and self-dependence.

Baghel said that it was the result of Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and efforts that people got their rights. Chhattisgarh Government is also following the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi.

State Government waived off farmer loans, and provided maximum support price for paddy in the country to farmers of the state i.e. Rs 2500 per quintal.

Wages for tendupatta collection increased to Rs 4000 per standard sack. He praised people of Kandel for building cowshed with public participation.

Thereafter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 'Gandhi Vichaar Padyatra' from Kandel. This procession will conclude on October 10 at Gandhi Maidan of Raipur.

In this 'Padyatra' led by Chief Minister, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and a large number of people are participating. Villagers accorded warm welcome to the procession by showering flower petals on the participants.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also unveiled the statues of Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and hero of Nahar Styagrah Babu Chhotelal Shrivastav.

At the onset, Chief Minister inaugurated the cowshed built with community support in Kandel and later walked all the way to Nahar Satyagrah Udyan. Chief Minister said on the occasion that 'padyatras' played major role in Mahatma Gandhi's 'Satyagrah'.

Bapu used to create awareness among the masses through his 'padyatras'. State Government is committed to follow the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi.