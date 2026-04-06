'Ganda Admi… Thinks Assam People Are Dumb': Himanta Targets Pawan Khera Over Passport Row | VIDEO

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, calling him a “ganda admi” and accusing him of insulting the intelligence of the people of Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said Khera’s allegations were baseless and suggested that he believes “people of Assam are dumb,” escalating the political war of words.

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Passport Allegations Dismissed as ‘Fake’

Sarma asserted that the controversial Dubai passport cited in allegations against his wife has been verified as fake.

According to the Chief Minister, both the Dubai authorities and the Indian government have confirmed that the passport in question is not genuine. He also pointed out discrepancies, including an incorrect photograph.

“Confirmation has been received from a Dubai government website that the passport is fake. The Indian government has also reconfirmed this,” Sarma said.

Probe Underway, More Reports Expected

The Assam Police have initiated an inquiry into the matter, with Sarma stating that further verification regarding two other passports is underway.

He added that reports from relevant foreign authorities are expected within the next few days, indicating that the investigation is still in progress.

‘Errors Upon Errors’: Himanta Targets Gaurav Gogoi

Sarma also hit out at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for questioning his wife’s citizenship.

He highlighted alleged inconsistencies in the documents, particularly the mention of “India” as a place of birth, calling it a glaring error.

“Can ‘India’ be a place of birth? It should be Jorhat or Guwahati. It’s error upon error,” he remarked.

Legal Action on Cards

The Chief Minister said his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, will approach the court over the allegations.

He maintained that while action will be taken if any wrongdoing is proven, the current claims are fabricated and politically motivated.

‘Persistent Sticker’ Jibe Adds to Political Heat

Continuing his attack, Sarma took another swipe at Khera, describing him as “a persistent sticker that won’t come off,” underlining the intensifying political confrontation between the BJP and Congress.