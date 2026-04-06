'Rahul Gandhi Wants To Send Him To Jail': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Claims LoP Conspired Against Pawan Khera – VIDEO

Left: Himanta Biswa Sarma Right: Pawan Khera |

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has conspired against Pawan Khera and wants him to go to jail. The statement comes after Pawan Khera accused CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Sarma, of having multiple passports, concealing Dubai properties linked to his wife and a company in the United States, which is not mentioned in his election affidavit.

"He had it in his head that people in Assam are stupid and he'll talk nonsense. I think Rahul Gandhi wants him to be sent to jail soon. Whan I file an FIR now, it'll all turn out to be false. He'll have to go to jail. I think Rahul Gandhi, through his conspiracy, has finally closed the chapter on Pawan Khera," he said.

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Earlier on Sunday, at a press conference, Khera questioned whether Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, owned property in Dubai and whether the family had business interests in the US or shell firms elsewhere. He said more material would be released in the coming days and asked why the alleged Dubai assets were not mentioned in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit.

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In a stropng-worded response on social media platform X, Riniki Sharma dismissed the allegations as fabricated and accused Khera of circulating doctored documents. “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi,” taking a dig at Khera’s earlier “tapasya” remark made in 2022 after he was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket.

In a Press Conference, Sarma on Monday said, "Before elections, providing such false information that can influence the election results is a criminal offense, for which the punishment is life imprisonment."

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"Normally, if such an allegation is made, it's a simple defamation case. But when such an arrangement is made to influence the election results, it's linked with the election, as they want to reflect the election result. And for such crimes, according to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the punishment is life imprisonment. Yesterday night, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed an FIR. I am sure that the police will register the case and the police will fulfill their constitutional and legal responsibilities in this matter," he added.