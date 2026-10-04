Gaganyaan Mission Gathers Pace At ISRO’s VSSC; India Targets First Space Station Module Launch By 2028 | X @ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Preparations for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, are gathering pace, with work on the crew module, vehicle design and safety systems underway at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram. The Free Press Journal visited the VSSC during a media visit and witnessed the work and facilities supporting India’s expanding human-spaceflight programme.

Missions Planned Through 2028

According to ISRO officials, the Gaganyaan programme is planned in phases, with missions scheduled during 2027 and 2028. The programme is considered a crucial step towards India’s long-term objective of sending humans to the Moon.

The VSSC is working on several critical technologies, including vehicle design and the Crew Module Safety System, which is designed to protect astronauts in the event of an emergency during launch.

Push For Space Self-Reliance

India is also moving towards greater self-reliance in space technology. ISRO is developing indigenous launch vehicles, spacecraft and associated systems for upcoming missions, with several projects at advanced stages.

Alongside Gaganyaan, work on India’s first space station, the Bhartiya Antariksha Station (BAS), is progressing. The first module is planned to be launched in 2028, followed by additional modules in phases. The station is targeted to become fully operational by 2035.

The BAS is expected to provide a platform for long-duration human space missions and scientific experiments. Its development is also linked to India’s ambitious plan to send an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

India’s proposed BAS is being designed to support long-duration human space missions and advanced scientific research, ISRO officials said during the visit to VSSC. “The five-module space station is planned in Low Earth Orbit and is an important component of India’s Space Vision 2047. The Union Cabinet approved the expanded Gaganyaan programme in September 2024, including the first BAS module by 2028. The station is expected to facilitate research in life sciences, medicine and emerging technologies, while supporting future human exploration missions, including India’s planned human Moon mission by 2040,” said the official.

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