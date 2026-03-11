'Gadi Mein Laash Bhejunga': Man Holds Collar, Abuses Cab Driver For Not Giving Way In Delhi NCR - VIDEO

X/@mktyaggi

A video of a road rage incident from the Delhi NCR region has surfaced and is going viral on social media. A man reportedly started fighting in the middle of the road after he was allegedly not given way despite honking. There are no confirmed reports regarding the exact location of the incident. Some netizens have claimed that his dialect does not appear to be from the Delhi NCR region.

The man can be seen holding the collar of the cab driver and telling him “gaon chale”, which translates to “lets go to the village”. He can also be heard verbally abusing the cab driver. Bystanders can be seen watching the drama unfold. When the cab driver tries to remove the man's hand from his collar, the man threatens him, saying, “Iss gadi mein teri laash bhejunga main,” which translates to, “I will send your dead body in this car.”

There are no reports of any police action against the man so far. An X account named “𝙼𝚛 𝚃𝚢𝚊𝚐𝚒” posted the video, which has garnered more than 81,000 views within just a few hours of being uploaded.