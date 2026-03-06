'Delhi-NCR Has Most Horrible People In India': Female Entrepreneur’s X Post On Life After Living 4.5 Years In Gurugram Goes Viral; Netizens React

A female entrepreneur’s post on X calling people in Delhi-NCR “the most horrible people in India” after living four-and-a-half years in Gurugram has gone viral, triggering a flood of reactions online. | AI Image, Tweet from X/ @DivyaOYR

A Delhi-NCR based entrepreneur has began a heated debate online after criticising the behaviour of people in the region in a viral post on X.

The entrepreneur, identified as Divya, wrote in her post that “Delhi-NCR has some of the most horrible people in India.” She added that in the three and a half decades of her life, she had “never met so many uncultured and unempathetic people” as she had during the four years she has spent living in Gurugram.

According to the post, Divya has been residing in Gurugram for the past four years and claimed that her interactions there left her feeling that many people lacked empathy and basic civic behaviour in the region.

The post soon went viral on social media, with netizens quickly sharing their opinions. Many users strongly agreed with her remarks, saying they had experienced similar behaviour such as rudeness, selfishness and lack of empathy in Gurgaon and across the Delhi-NCR region.

Several users described the observation as “so relatable,” claiming they had faced similar issues in daily interactions.

Living in NCR for last 5 years! Concur with every word said!!!! — Singhularity (@ranjeetb420) March 5, 2026

I am living in Gurgaon and what you said is so relatable! — MehtaJi (@Mehtakyakehta29) March 5, 2026

Others argued that the problem stemmed from the massive influx of migrants into the region.

A user wrote," Last 4 days, no traffic chaos in Delhi NCR, because it’s a city of immigrants and went back to their native towns and villages. So, this large flux of desperate folks who moved to bigger cities for survival and livelihood. It built a refugee camps ethics."

Last 4 days, no traffic chaos in Delhi NCR, because it’s a city of immigrants and went back to their native towns and villages. So, this large flux of desperate folks who moved to bigger cities for survival and livelihood. It built a refugee camps ethics — Corporate Baghi (@baghiHum) March 6, 2026

Some commenters said that original Delhi residents were generally decent but had been outnumbered by newcomers who, according to them, lacked civic sense or brought “backward ideologies.”

Entire north India is such. Gurgaon is still better as so many people who work in corporate and are educated talk in a decent manner to some extent but tier 2-3 cities of north Indian are proper dehat with people acting worse than animals. — Mace (@macenoodle7) March 5, 2026

At the same time, some replies went further, criticising North India broadly, including Punjabis, Haryanvis, and residents of tier-2 and tier-3 cities, using harsh language to describe behaviour they perceived as uncivil.

A few users defended Gurugram, saying it was slightly better than other NCR areas due to its large corporate and educated population, though they still acknowledged behavioural issues.

Meanwhile, some commenters blamed money and power culture for making people indifferent to others, while a few questioned why the entrepreneur continued living in the region if her experience had been so negative.

Altogether, the viral post has sparked a wider conversation on social behaviour and civic culture in Delhi-NCR, drawing both sharp criticism and strong disagreement online. While many users resonated with the entrepreneur’s experience and shared similar frustrations, others pushed back against what they saw as sweeping generalisations about an entire region and its people.