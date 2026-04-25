‘Gaddar’: AAP Workers Deface Walls Outside Harbhajan Singh’s Residence After Quitting Party, Announcing Merger With BJP - VIDEO

Jalandhar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Saturday reportedly reached the residence of the former two-time World Cup champion and one of the seven MPs who switched sides to the BJP, and defaced the walls outside his house by writing “Gaddar” (traitor) in black paint across the exterior walls of the former cricketer’s home, according to a News18 report.

Videos from the spot show “Gaddar” written on the walls, despite the presence of security personnel.

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Singh, elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2022, was reportedly not at his residence during the protest. Singh has also not yet made a public statement on the matter neither has he made a statement on his switch to the BJP.

Harbhajan Singh's political career

Harbhajan Singh transitioned into public life after his cricketing career and entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party nominated him to the Rajya Sabha in 2022. Harbhajan has largely maintained a low-profile presence in parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Raghav Chadha responded to AAP leaders, stating that he had not left the party out of fear but due to disappointment and disgust with the Aam Aadmi Party.

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Responding to charges that the split took place due to fear, he said, "And those who are saying this, especially the Aam Aadmi Party leaders, that we left the Aam Aadmi Party out of fear, we left the Aam Aadmi Party not out of fear but after being disappointed with the Aam Aadmi Party. We left not out of fear but disgusted with the Aam Aadmi Party..."

Read Also Former World Cup Winner Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP, Exits Aam Aadmi Party In Shock Move

Who are the seven MPs?

Harbhajan Singh, Swati Maliwal, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Vikram Sahney, and Rajinder Gupta.