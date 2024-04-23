Gadag Murder Case: BJP Leader's Son Gave ₹65 Lakh Supari To Bump Off Parents & Step-Brother Over Property Dispute; Contract Killers Murder Guests Including 17-Year-Old Girl

Gadag Murder Case: Police said Vinayak Bakale paid Rs 65 lakhs to contract killers to get his parents and step-brother killed | X | ANI

The sensational murder case in Karnataka's Gadag has been solved in which 4 people including the son of a Karnataka BJP leader were killed by contract killers on February 19 around 2.30 am. However, a shocking detail regarding the murder case has come to light. The police on Tuesday (April 23) in a press conference said that eight people were arrested in the case including the son of local BJP leader Prakash Bakale. Police said that it was Prakash Bakale's son from his first wife, identified as Vinayak Bakale, who had given a "supari" or contract to kill his father, step-brother and step-mother over a property dispute.

However, the contract killers ended up killing the son of the BJP leader and three other guests who were in the house. The three guests killed also include a 17-year-old girl.

IGP North Karnataka, Vikas Kumar said, "8 people have been taken into custody. An investigation is underway related to 4 people's murder case which happened on April 19. The teams were formed to crack the case. SP Nyamagowda was leading the team to arrest the culprits. Vinayak Bakale gave Fairoz Khazi a contract to kill. He gave him Rs. 65 lakhs and Rs. 2 lakhs in advance to kill the family."

Sinister Plan Gone Wrong

Police informed that the contract killers attacked the guests, three members of the Hadimani family who had visited the Bakales, thinking they were BJP leader Prakash Bakale, his (second) wife and son Kartik Bakale. The contract killers hacked the guests to death. When Kartik Bakale, who was sleeping downstairs, heard the cries and rushed to check what had happened, he was killed too.

Police On How The Case Was Solved

Immediately after the crime came to light, police teams were formed and the police cracked the case within 4 days. Police said that the BJP leader's son, Vinayak Bakale, who paid the Rs 65 lakh supari, was upset when he was stopped from selling a property which was in the name of Kartik Bakale (son of Prakash and Vinayak Bakale's step-brother). He then hatched the plan to get his family members killed. Police have arrested 8 people in the case including Vinayak Bakale.