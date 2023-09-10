G20 Summit: Visuals Of Water-Logging At Bharat Mandapam Surface, PIB Calls It 'Exaggerated' Claim

Water-logging at Bharat Mandapam during G20 Summit on Sunday, September 10, 2023. | Twitter

Visuals of water-logging at Bharat Mandapam, the sprawling venue for the G20 Summit in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, made rounds on social media on Sunday. The flooding at the venue drew sharp reactions from social media users and political parties including Congress and AAP.

A video of the water-logging at the main area of Bharat Mandapam was shared on X (formerly Twitter). The staff could be seen using machines to clear out the water.

Congress, AAP criticise Centre

Calling the issue serious, AAP leader and Delhi's Minister of Urban Development Saurabh Bharadwaj,asked Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena about the water-logging during the global event.

"This is very serious. Even after ur 50+ inspections, if the very main area around Mandapam is submerged in water, then heads must roll. I as Minister of Delhi don’t have control over this Central Govt area," Bharadwaj said on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Congress, too, took to X to express displeasure over the water-logging the main area of Bharat Mandapam. The party pointed out that Rs 2,700 crores were spent build Bharat Mandapam to host world leaders for the G20 Summit and called the BJP's claims of progress as "hollow"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PWD responds

Acknowledging the water-logging, the Public Works Department (PWD) reportedly said that the VVIP routes and areas in proximity to the G20 venue, including Rajghat, Akshardham, and Ring Road, were unaffected and operating smoothly.

“It was raining all night so water stagnated at some points and that was very minimal, not huge. We have emergency vehicles and staff on the ground to tackle such situations,” a senior PWD official told The Indian Express. “Everything is smooth and clear now”.

PIB says water-logging claim 'exaggerated'

Calling the claim "exaggerated," Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing said that the Bharat Mandapam area had "minor water-logging" and was cleared of water-logging "within 20 minutes".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)