G20 Summit 2023: Red Alert In Punjab, Security Beefed Up In State

Chandigarh: Even as the Punjab government has sounded a red alert in the state in view of the ongoing G20 Summit event in Delhi, the state police on Saturday beefed up the security across the border state to check any untoward incidents.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that police teams conducted flag marches at all the sensitive areas in all the 28 police districts from 9 am to 11 am simultaneously, followed by the cordon and search operations (CASOs) at all the railway stations and bus stands from 2 pm to 7 pm on Saturday.

139 flag marches conducted by police

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that police teams conducted flag marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas of their respective districts. As many as 139 flag marches were conducted covering 228 sensitive and vulnerable areas in all the 28 police districts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Special DGP Shukla said that around 255 police teams, involving over 1,500 police personnel, were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons at different railway stations and bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them. Over 3,660 people were checked during the operation conducted at 159 bus stands and 131 railway stations in the state, he said, while adding that police teams had also apprehended some suspicious persons for questioning.

Meanwhile, senior police officers had also been asked to intensify police nakas in their jurisdictions and conduct checking of all the entering and exiting suspicious vehicles.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)