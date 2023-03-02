G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet: All you need to know about the decorated diplomat event | Twitter/ R T Soni

The G20 foreign ministers have convened in New Delhi. The G20 finance ministers met in Bangalore just a few days prior to the conference. On December 1, India took over as G20 President.

What do we know about the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, though Who is travelling?

The big names anticipated to attend include British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Together with the wealthy G7 democracies, the G20 alliance also consists of nations like Saudi Arabia, Australia, Brazil, Australia, China, and India.

After the West denounced the Ukraine war, Lavrov stormed out of a G20 foreign ministers conference in Bali in July.

There will be representatives from 40 nations, including non-G20 members that India has invited, as well as multilateral organisations.

So what is on the schedule?

The biggest problems, according to Moneycontrol, are rising debt, low economic recovery after the lockout, and high food and energy prices.

India still hopes that significant concerns like third-world debt and climate change receive the attention they deserve.

New Delhi wants the gathering this week to concentrate on topics including climate change and the debt of poor nations, a foreign ministry official told Reuters.

Although it will be at the top of the agenda, India does not want Ukraine to dominate the event, the person said.

New Delhi, however, "intention to continue playing the voice of the Global South and pressing concerns vital to the area," he added.

On the margins, there will also be a gathering of the foreign ministers of the Quadrilateral nations of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan.

The meeting of the foreign ministers will also be closely monitored to see how the Ukrainian war-related tensions between Washington and China develop.

G20 finance ministers clashed during their meeting in Bengaluru over criticising Russia for the conflict and failed to agree on a common statement.

The summit also had its share of drama, with Russian diplomats alleging they received criticism from their German and Canadian counterparts regarding the crisis in Ukraine.

Why is this meeting crucial?

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting this week is likely to highlight India's delicate neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine war. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that war is not the solution, but India has also refused to blame Moscow for the conflict.

Instead, India is seeking a diplomatic solution and has increased its purchases of Russian oil. Anil Wadhwa, a former Indian diplomat and distinguished fellow at New Delhi's Vivekananda International Foundation, predicts that the differences over the conflict will be brought up at the meeting.

However, he also believes that it is unlikely that the G20 foreign ministers will agree on a common language suggesting ways and mechanisms to deal with the situation in Ukraine.