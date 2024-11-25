G Balasubramanian Appointed As Next High Commissioner Of India To Maldives

G Balasubramanian | IANS

New Delhi: G Balasubramanian, a 1998 Indian Foreign Service officer, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Maldives. Currently serving as the High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Balasubramanian is expected to take up his new assignment shortly.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement on Monday said, "G. Balasubramanian (IFS:1998), presently High Commissioner of India to the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.

Currently, Munu Mahawar is serving as the High Commissioner of India to Maldives. He assumed charge of the post of High Commissioner of India to Maldives on November 10, 2021.

Who Is G. Balasubramanian?

Notably, a Post-Graduate in Public Administration, G. Balasubramanian, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1998.

He has served in different capacities in the Indian Missions in Moscow, Dushanbe, Washington DC, and Bangkok including as Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangkok and Moscow. He was also the Deputy Permanent Representative of India to UNESCAP in Bangkok, according to the High Commission of India in Abuja, Nigeria.

At the Ministry of External Affairs, he served as the Desk Officer in Pakistan, Joint Secretary (Europe West), and Joint Secretary (Administration).

India and Maldives share ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious, and commercial links steeped in antiquity. The relations have been close, cordial, and multi-dimensional. India was among the first to recognise Maldives after its independence in 1965 and to establish diplomatic relations with the country, as per the MEA.

India has a pre-eminent position in the Maldives, with relations extending to virtually most areas. The importance of India's strategic role in Maldives is well-recognized, with India being seen as a net security provider. Maldives occupies a special place under "Neighbourhood First" Foreign Policy of India, which aims to bring stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Also, both nations are key players in maintaining the safety and security of the IOR, thus contributing to India-led Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision.

