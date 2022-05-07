Fuel price hike: Indian Youth Congress holds protest outside residence of Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

As fuel prices continue to remain high across India, Indian Youth Congress holds a protest outside the residence of Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi.

The Congress leaders held gas cylinders, slogans in cylindrical shape against the Central government outside Hardeep Singh Puri's residence.

The protest comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slamming the BJP led central govt said millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against "extreme inflation", unemployment and "poor governance".

The Opposition party also said the central government should roll back the hike in the price of domestic cooking gas cylinder and bring it to the same level as it was for the subsidised cylinder in 2014.

The price of domestic LPG cylinders was raised by Rs 50 on Saturday. With the latest revision, the 14.2 kg domestic cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50/cylinder from Saturday, according to reports.

Gandhi said during the Congress-led UPA government, the price of an LPG cylinder was Rs 414 and a subsidy of Rs 827 was being given on every cylinder.

Delhi | Indian Youth Congress holds a protest outside the residence of Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/P2yZ39IfVa — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

"Today, the cost of a cylinder is ?999. The amount of subsidy given is 'zero'," he said.

The Narendra Modi government has removed all safety nets that the Congress had put in place to protect the common man, Gandhi alleged.

"Today, millions of Indian households are waging a difficult battle against extreme inflation, unemployment, and poor governance," the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

"The Congress party would have never let this happen. We have and always will support families in need," he said with the hashtags 'MehengaiMuktBharat' and 'BJPFailsIndia'.

After the news of a hike of Rs 50 in the price of domestic LPG cylinder, the Congress also claimed that the Modi government has increased the price of subsidised cooking gas by over Rs 585 in the last eight years and also ended the subsidy that was given.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 04:47 PM IST