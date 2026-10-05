FSSAI Declares Everest Cumin Powder 'UNSAFE', Orders Recall Of Specific Batch Over Excess Pesticide Residues

he Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered the immediate recall of a specific batch of pre-packed cumin powder manufactured by Everest Food Products Pvt Ltd after laboratory tests found pesticide residues above the prescribed limits. The affected sample was declared “UNSAFE” under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulatory action, announced by FSSAI on Sunday, October 4, 2026, concerns Batch No. E080668761 of Everest cumin powder. The regulator has directed the company to recall the entire implicated batch from the market and undertake corrective measures to prevent a recurrence.

Sample Collected In Goa

According to the details of the regulatory action, an official food safety sample of the pre-packed cumin powder was collected from the premises of Riverside Resorts & Holiday Homes Pvt Ltd in Goa.

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The sample was subsequently examined by a Food Analyst. Laboratory testing detected residues of two pesticides Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam at levels exceeding the prescribed Maximum Residue Limits (MRLs) for the product.

Following the findings, the sample was declared “UNSAFE” under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Referral Laboratory Confirms Pesticide Residues

Everest Food Products was given an opportunity to appeal against the initial Food Analyst’s findings. Following the appeal process, the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory for further examination.

The Referral Food Laboratory confirmed the earlier findings, with residues of both Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam again found to be above the prescribed maximum limits. The sample was therefore confirmed as unsafe.

Reports citing the regulatory action have referred to the applicable MRLs for cumin as approximately 0.03 mg/kg for Azoxystrobin and 0.01 mg/kg for Thiamethoxam. However, the exact quantities detected in the affected sample have not been publicly disclosed in the available regulatory details.

FSSAI Orders Immediate Recall Of Batch E080668761

Following the laboratory confirmation, FSSAI has ordered Everest Food Products to immediately recall the entire affected batch Batch No. E080668761 from the market.

The company has also been directed to maintain complete records of the recalled product and submit the prescribed recall information and status reports within the stipulated timelines.

In addition, Everest has been asked to undertake corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of the issue and submit a report to the regulator after completing the recall process.

The recall order applies to the specific identified batch. The available details do not indicate that all Everest cumin powder products or other batches have been subjected to the same recall.

What Consumers Should Do

Consumers who have purchased Everest pre-packed cumin powder are advised to check the batch number printed on the packet.

If the packet carries Batch No. E080668761, consumers should not use the product and should follow any further instructions issued by FSSAI or Everest regarding its return or disposal.

At present, the available regulatory information does not specify the manufacturing date, expiry date or pack size of the affected batch. The exact pesticide residue levels detected in the sample have also not been publicly released in the available reports.

Separate Action Against Sugarr & Spice Operator

FSSAI announced another enforcement action on October 4 involving Creative Bakers and Confectioners Pvt Ltd, associated with the Sugarr & Spice chain in eastern India.

The regulator suspended the company's licence with immediate effect following inspections that reportedly found serious hygiene and sanitation deficiencies at its premises.

The deficiencies included dirt, grease, dust and cobwebs, flies, open storage of perishable raw materials, rusted and unclean containers, pest infestation, accumulated waste and old stock, rusting equipment, flaking paint, dampness and broken floor tiles.

The inspection also reportedly found inadequate food safety records and systems. The company was directed to cease food business activities during the period of the licence suspension.

The two actions form part of FSSAI's ongoing enforcement efforts to ensure compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

No Public Response From Everest Reported

As of October 5, 2026, no detailed public response from Everest Food Products specifically addressing the recall of Batch No. E080668761 has been widely reported.

The action is based on the regulatory sampling and laboratory process, including confirmation by the Referral Food Laboratory. The available details establish that the affected sample was found to contain Azoxystrobin and Thiamethoxam above the prescribed limits and was consequently declared “UNSAFE”.

Consumers should therefore rely on the batch number when determining whether their Everest cumin powder is covered by the recall, rather than assuming that all Everest cumin powder products are affected.