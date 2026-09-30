FSSAI Debunks 'Plastic Eggs' Claims; Shares Simple Home Test To Check Freshness | X/ FSSAI

Claims about “plastic eggs” have surfaced on social media several times, with videos and posts suggesting that some eggs available in the market are artificially made from plastic-like materials. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), however, has addressed such claims and clarified that the unusual appearance or texture of an old egg does not necessarily mean it is made of plastic. The FSSAI has shared a video on social media about a simple home test that can help consumers check whether an egg is fresh or stale.

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FSSAI shares video on rumoured plastic eggs

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has shared a video amid claims of plastic eggs on social media. To clarify the rumours and confusion around the freshness and staleness of eggs, the FSSAI has shared a video on its social media account, X. In a post, FSSAI urged consumers not to let food-related rumours influence their choices and shared a video explaining the water test for checking egg freshness.

According to FSSAI, changes in an egg’s texture, smell or appearance can occur because of ageing and improper storage. As eggs lose freshness, the white may become thinner and the yolk can become less firm. These changes may sometimes lead to misleading claims about “fake” or “plastic” eggs.

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How to check if an egg is fresh?

FSSAI has highlighted a simple water test that can be used as an indication of an egg’s freshness. Place the egg gently in a bowl or glass filled with water. A fresh egg generally sinks and lies flat at the bottom. As an egg gets older, the air pocket inside it gradually becomes larger. As a result, an older egg may stand upright at the bottom or float in the water.

However, the water test is only an indication of freshness and should not be treated as a definitive food-safety test.

Changes in egg texture with age

The regulator explains that the yolk and white can become less distinct as an egg ages. A change in their appearance or the two parts mixing together is not, by itself, evidence that an egg is artificial.

FSSAI has repeatedly encouraged consumers to rely on scientifically established food-safety information rather than viral social media claims. Proper storage and cooking are also important when handling eggs.

Therefore, an egg that looks or feels different does not automatically mean it is “plastic”. Consumers should check its freshness, storage condition and overall quality before consumption rather than relying on unverified online claims.