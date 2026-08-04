FSSAI Cracks Down On Dabur India, Bars Sale Of Food Products Carrying Misleading '100%' Claims, Flags Organic Labelling Violations | File Photo

New Delhi: Taking strict regulatory action against product labelling, the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) barred a major consumer goods manufacturer from selling items carrying unverified absolute claims.

FSSAI, in a post on X, stated that it has issued a Prohibition Order directing M/s Dabur India Limited to immediately cease the sale of food products carrying misleading "100%" claims.

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"Food products being sold on the company's website were found carrying misleading "100%" claims such as "100% Natural", "100% Pure", "100% Purity Guaranteed", "100% Organic" and "100% Tender Coconut Water". The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers," FSSAI informed.

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FSSAI further claimed, "Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement, in contravention of the FSS (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017."

"Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with the claim "100% Purity". Such a claim is not permissible for compound foods under the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. Despite an earlier notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" claims, no satisfactory corrective action was taken by the (FBO)," FSSAI noted.

More than 40,000 food samples, including beverages and caffeinated drinks, were found to be non-conforming during 2025-26, while 1,918 convictions were recorded in cases related to food safety violations, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

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Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav informed that 223,808 food samples were analysed during 2025-26. Of these, 40,023 samples were found to be non-conforming.

The government said that 31,878 civil cases were decided with penalties, while 1,918 criminal convictions were recorded. It added that the figures are provisional and may change after further laboratory testing and court proceedings.

The government said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is responsible for laying down science-based food standards, while implementation and enforcement of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 is a shared responsibility of the Centre and the states.

The minister stated "FSSAI has taken many measures to curb adulteration in the food products such as awareness campaigns like "#No To Adulteration", "How to Check for Adulteration" and also provided funds for Mobile Food Testing Laboratory (MFTL) or "Food Safety on wheels" (FSW), Food Safety Magic Boxes. The FSSAI has approved Rapid Analytical Food Testing (RAPID) Kits and published Detect Adulteration with Rapid Test (DART) Booklet to detect adulteration".

The government also informed Parliament that 15 notices have been issued to food business operators during FY 2026-27 for violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Minister said, "Further, 15 notices have been issued to FBOs during FY 2026-27 for violations of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020".

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