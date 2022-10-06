e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFront coach of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train sustains damages

Front coach of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train sustains damages

The newly introduced Vande Bharat express was damaged after it was involved in a cattle hit case on Thursday, October 6.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Damaged Vande Bharat express | FPJ
Follow us on

Newly introduced Vande Bharat train was damaged after it was involved in a cattle hit case on Thursday, October 6. The incident happened between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat.

According to the railway officials, the incident happened between 11.18 am to 11.27 am and it damaged front coach of the train. Three to four buffaloes were also killed in the accident, the railway added.

Vande Bharat express plies between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-High speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and it has better riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 (riding index).

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH). It has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility.

It operates six days a week except Sundays; it will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Vapi and Ahmedabad stations in both directions. The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car is Rs 2,505, while that for chair car is Rs 1,385.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Front coach of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train sustains damages

Front coach of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train sustains damages

CRPF jawan laid to rest at his hometown in J-K's Ramban

CRPF jawan laid to rest at his hometown in J-K's Ramban

Kerala HC seeks police, vehicle dept reports on Palakkad bus accident

Kerala HC seeks police, vehicle dept reports on Palakkad bus accident

Indian authorities reportedly investigating cough syrups linked to deaths of 66 children

Indian authorities reportedly investigating cough syrups linked to deaths of 66 children

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; Rahul Gandhi ties his mother's shoelace in viral video; Watch...

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra; Rahul Gandhi ties his mother's shoelace in viral video; Watch...