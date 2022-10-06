Front coach of Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat train sustains damages

Damaged Vande Bharat express | FPJ

Newly introduced Vande Bharat train was damaged after it was involved in a cattle hit case on Thursday, October 6. The incident happened between Vatva and Maninagar stations in Gujarat.

According to the railway officials, the incident happened between 11.18 am to 11.27 am and it damaged front coach of the train. Three to four buffaloes were also killed in the accident, the railway added.

Vande Bharat express plies between Mumbai and Gandhinagar.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously designed semi-High speed self-propelled train set of 16 coaches. The train reaches 160 kmph speed in just 140 seconds and it has better riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 (riding index).

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (KAVACH). It has Wi-Fi content on-demand facility.

It operates six days a week except Sundays; it will halt at Surat, Vadodara, Vapi and Ahmedabad stations in both directions. The fare for Mumbai-Ahmedabad journey by executive chair car is Rs 2,505, while that for chair car is Rs 1,385.