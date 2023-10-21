From Youngsters To Senior Citizens, Vande Bharat Trains Become Preferred Choice For Travellers: Report

Vande Bharat | FPJ

The Vande Bharat has become one of the most preferred means of travel in recent times.

An age group wise classification data of passengers travelling by Central Railway’s CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat train, CSMT-Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat train, CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat train and Nagpur-Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat train have shown remarkable variations on the occupancy status.

It is very encouraging to note that Senior citizens in the 60 plus age group also prefer travelling by Vande Bharat leading with Madgaon Vande Bharat-17.66%, Sainagar Vande Bharat-12.44% and Bilaspur Vande Bharat-9.57%.

The occupancy of children between 1 to 14 yrs register and average occupancy of 5%.

The data also has a record of transgender passengers who contribute to 4.5% of the total passengers.

As per the industry estimate the launch of Vande Bharat trains has had a drastic fall of 10 to 20 percent in Air traffic passengers which has resulted in a significant drop in air fares by 20 to 30 percent.

Vande Bharat offers the unique experience of speedy, comfortable and stylish travel like airlines combined with the joy of train travel. It has become the most preferred mode of travel and the immense popularity can be tracked on social media with people uploading their selfies and making videos of their travel experience with Vande Bharat Trains.

Following is the train wise details of passengers and percentage from top to bottom:

Train no 22225/22226 CSMT-Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat

Total Passengers 55905 ( Male-34016 & Women-21881)

Age group 15 to 30 yrs – 18764 passengers (33.56%)

Age group 31 to 45 yrs – 18042 passengers (32.27%)

Age group 46 to 60 yrs – 11528 passengers (20.62%)

Age group 60 plus yrs – 5133 passengers (9.18%)

Age group 1 to 14 yrs – 2438 passengers (4.36%)

Of the above Male passengers in the age group of 31 to 45 yrs showed maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 35.34%(12023 passengers) followed by age group of 15 to 30 yrs with 31.64 %(10764 passengers)

Women passengers’ preference differed with age group of 15 to 30 yrs showing maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 36.55%(7998 passengers) followed by age group of 31 to 45 yrs with 27.48 %(6015 passengers)

Train no 22223/22224 CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi-CSMT Vande Bharat

Total Passengers 44857 ( Male-25149 & Women-19700)

Age group 31 to 45 yrs – 14123 passengers (31.48%)

Age group 46 to 60 yrs – 11960 passengers (26.66%)

Age group 15 to 30 yrs – 10657 passengers (23.75%)

Age group 60 plus yrs – 5582 passengers (12.44%)

Age group 1 to 14 yrs – 2535 passengers (5.67%)

Of the above Male passengers in the age group of 31 to 45 yrs showed maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 34.03% (8559 passengers) followed by age group of 46 to 60 yrs with 24.21 %(6089 passengers)

Women passengers’ preference differed with age group of 46 to 60 yrs showing maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 29.79% (5869 passengers)followed by age group of 31 to 45 yrs with 28.21 %(5559 passengers)

Train no 20825/20826 Bilaspur-Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat

Total Passengers 29772 ( Male-18870 & Women-10894)

Age group 31 to 45 yrs – 9736 passengers (32.70%)

Age group 15 to 30 yrs – 9365 passengers (31.45%)

Age group 46 to 60 yrs – 10657 passengers (23.22%)

Age group 60 plus yrs – 2852 passengers (9.57%)

Age group 1 to 14 yrs – 904 passengers (3.03%)

Of the above Male passengers in the age group of 31 to 45 yrs showed maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 37.03% (6988 passengers) followed by age group of 15 to 30 yrs with 29.62 %(5590 passengers)

Women passengers’ preference differed with age group of 15 to 30 yrs showing maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 34.63% (3773 passengers)followed by age group of 46 to 60 yrs with 26.29 %(2865 passengers)

Train no 22229/22230 CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Vande Bharat

Total Passengers 12933 ( Male-7565 & Women-5363)

Age group 31 to 45 yrs – 3812 passengers (29.47%)

Age group 46 to 60 yrs – 3342 passengers (25.84%)

Age group 15 to 30 yrs – 2753 passengers (21.28%)

Age group 60 plus yrs – 2285 passengers (17.66%)

Age group 1 to 14 yrs – 738 passengers (5.70%)

Of the above Male passengers in the age group of 31 to 45 yrs showed maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 31.23% (2363 passengers) followed by age group of 46 to 60 yrs with 24.25 %(1835 passengers)

Women passengers’ preference differed with age group of 46 to 60 yrs showing maximum preference for Vande Bharat with 28.09% (1507 passengers)followed by age group of 31 to 45 yrs with 26.98 %(1447 passengers).

