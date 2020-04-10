From Washington to Rio: How PM Modi has become ‘Hanuman’ by supplying hydroxychloroquine to these countries

From Washington DC to Rio: How PM Narendra Modi has become ‘Hanuman’ by supplying hydroxychloroquine to these countries
On Friday, Israel became the latest country to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supplying hydroxychloroquine – a medicine several countries, including the United States have prescribed to treat the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted thanking PM Modi for the generous donation of hydroxychloroquine.
He isn’t the only one. Late Wednesday US President Donald Trump and Brazil Prime Minister Jair Bolsonaro also thanked PM Modi, with the latter even comparing the prime minister to Lord Hanuman from the Ramayana carrying the Sanjeevani.
"Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshmana...." goes a recent letter from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.
Reportedly, Bolsonaro was writing to Modi to request that the drug be exported. In his letter he also drew a parallel with Jesus.
"Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu...", he wrote.
Jan Thompson, the Acting UK High Commissioner to India also thanked PM Modi for suppying the drug
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)