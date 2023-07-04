From San Francisco To Brisbane: Timeline Of Khalistani Attacks On Indian Consulates Abroad

Indian embassies and establishments, in recent years, have increasingly come under attack by Khalistan sympathisers across several countries, including the United Kingdom, United States and Australia. Evidently, as the timeline mentioned below suggests, these attack have picked up pace after the crackdown on ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and prime Khalistan leader, Amritpal Singh.

Timeline of Khalistani attacks on Indian embassies abroad

July 4, 2023: Pro-Khalistan Supporters tried to vandalise the Indian consulate in San Francisco. News reports suggested that while the damage was limited, nobody was injured in the incident. Khalistan supporters reportedly, also released a video of the incident.

March 20, 2023: A group of pro-Khalistani protesters in March attacked and damaged the Indian consulate in San Francisco, prompting sharp condemnation from the Indian government and India-Americans, who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it.

February 21, 2023: On the night of February 21, 2023, the Indian Consulate in Brisbane, Australia was targeted by Khalistani supporters. The attack was seen as a direct assault on the Indian government, as there had been no previous attacks on Indian Australians. The following morning, a Khalistan flag was found attached to the office of the Honorary Consul of India in Brisbane.

March 15, 2023: Due to the threat posed by Khalistani radicals, Australia shut down an Indian consulate located near Swann Road in Brisbane's Taringa suburb. Khalistani extremists had blocked the entrance, leading to the closure of the consulate.

March 19, 2023: A group of pro-Khalistani supporters attacked the Indian High Commission in the UK on March 19, 2023. They attempted to pull down the Indian Tricolor while waving Khalistan flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans. India expressed its displeasure with the incident, and the senior-most UK diplomat was summoned in New Delhi to convey a strong protest against the actions of the extremist elements.

August 12, 2022: Miscreants painted Khalistan slogans on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in August 2022, with the slogan "Khalistan Zindabad." The incident occurred amid an outlawed Khalistani group issuing a provocative statement on the occasion of India's 75th anniversary of independence. Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also announced a cash reward for hoisting the Khalistani flag at key places ahead of India's Independence Day celebration.

January 28, 2021: Khalistani elements vandalised the Indian embassy in Rome ahead of India's Republic Day. Khalistani flags were raised in the building, and the walls were scribbled with "Khalistan Zindabad" slogans.

"Khalistan zindabad" written on the wall in Indian Embassy in Italy's Rome

13 December 2020: In December 2020, a violent group of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US. During the protest, pro-Khalistan Sikh youths carrying kirpans jumped on the statue and pasted a poster over it, while raising anti-India and pro-Khalistan slogans.

These incidents have raised concerns and prompted strong condemnation from the Indian government and Indian diaspora communities, demanding immediate action against those responsible for these acts of violence and vandalism.

