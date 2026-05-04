From Stronghold To Setback: MK Stalin Loses Kolathur After 30 Years To TVK's V S Babu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Chennai: After 30 years a sitting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, was defeated in his Kolathur Assembly constituency on Monday. He is the fourth sitting Chief Minister to be defeated in an election. What’s more ironical, is he was defeated by a former DMK legislator V S Babu, who joined actor Vijay’s TVK just a few months before the elections.

Babu, a former district secretary of the DMK in Chennai, had quit the DMK after he was stripped of his party post and joined the AIADMK. However, on the very of the elections, he had switched over to the TVK. Just two days, ago, he publicly made a gesture to indicate Stalin would be “finished” in his own constituency. None took him seriously but on Monday, he defeated the Chief Minister by over 9,000 votes in a constituency represented by Stalin since 2011.

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In 1996, then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was defeated in Bargur. In 1967, when the DMK first stormed to power, the then Chief Minister Bakthavatsalam was defeated. Along with him a former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart K Kamaraj also lost. Much earlier, in 1957, then Chief Minister P S Kumaraswamy Raja had lost.