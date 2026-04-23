From Skills To Jobs: UP Pushes Industry-Linked Training To Power $1 Trillion Economy Goal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to align skill development with employment generation, positioning it as a key driver of the state’s ambition to build a $1 trillion economy.

At a high-level review of the Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal directed officials to directly link training programmes with job opportunities, ensuring that youth secure employment immediately after completing courses.

The review, held at the state secretariat, focused on making skill initiatives outcome-driven rather than certificate-oriented. Agarwal stressed that training must translate into jobs or self-employment, underlining its role in accelerating economic growth under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials were tasked with making all programmes time-bound, quality-focused and aligned with industry requirements. The government is betting on large-scale employability through reforms in Industrial Training Institutes, deeper industry partnerships and the introduction of modern, technology-driven courses.

The push comes amid rising demand for skilled manpower, driven by increased industrial investments and expansion in the MSME sector across the state. The government sees the integration of training with real-time industry needs as critical to sustaining this growth momentum.

A key focus area remains the modernization of ITIs. The minister called for strengthening collaboration with Tata Technologies to make training fully industry-oriented. A separate virtual review with Deloitte India highlighted the need to align curricula with emerging technologies and global standards.

Officials have been directed to upgrade infrastructure at training centres, including advanced labs and modern equipment, to meet international benchmarks.

Concerns over rising dropout rates in skill programmes and ITIs were also flagged. The minister asked departments to identify underlying causes and introduce incentive mechanisms to improve course completion rates. Expansion of industry exposure through On-the-Job Training and the Dual System of Training has been prioritised to enhance practical learning outcomes.

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Under ‘Project Praveen’ of the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, the government plans to introduce courses in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, automation and drone technology, with a clear mandate to link them to industry demand.

The government also plans to showcase success stories of trained candidates to improve participation, while promoting co-curricular activities to build confidence and leadership among trainees.

Officials said the integrated approach to skill development and employment is expected to play a crucial role in supporting Uttar Pradesh’s long-term economic growth and job creation strategy.