From 'right to internet' to freedom to marry irrespective of faith: 5 progressive court judgments of 2020

In a landmark instance of amending its earlier judgement, the Supreme Court, in Satish Chander Ahuja v Sneha Ahuja case in October this year, acknowledged that its earlier interpretation of the term “shared residence”, as a right to be claimed by an aggrieved married woman under the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, was erred.

Earlier in 2007, the Supreme Court had said that a married woman, seeking relief from domestic abuse under the DV Act, 2005, was guaranteed her right to “shared residence” only if the aforementioned residence in either legally belonged to the husband, or if it was the property of the joint family. In cases where, for instance, the married couple was living in a household which legally belonged to the husband’s parents, the wife could not claim her stay there as part of the right to “shared residence”.

However, in the 2020 landmark case, the Supreme Court acknowledged that its earlier interpretation of the “shared residence” was erred in interpreting the provisions of the DV Act. In the case at hand, the court extended the definition of the “shared household” to incude property either owned/co-owned or rented by a ‘respondent’ i the aggrieved woman’s complaint.

The Court also held that a ‘shared household’ is also one that may also belong to a joint family of which the aggrieved person is a member irrespective of whether they have any right, title or interest in the shared household.

Therefore, the judgement is considered progressive since it removes the boundary in law that earlier put restrictions for an aggrieved woman to escape the spectre of potential homelessness and now helps her better deal with the systemic injustices in familiar structures that enable domestic violence. She can now claim the right to ‘shared residence’ even in case of properties that belong not only to the husband but also his relatives who have treated the aggrieved person with domestic violence.

