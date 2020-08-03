From PV Sindhu to Lata Mangeshkar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Rakhi wishes

Many in India are today celebrating the unique bond between brothers and sisters. And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have been a bit of a damper for Raksha Bandhan celebrations that hasn't really stopped people.
In the last few days there have been several reports of how people from different parts of the country have sent Prime Minister Modi virtual rakhi wishes and even sent handmade rakhis to him.
"Many wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Raksha Bandhan,” the Prime Minister had tweeted earlier on Monday.
Later in the day, as good wishes continued to pour in, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to thank the senders. And this included both well known public figures and ordinary netizens.
"Thank you for the Raksha Bandhan greetings @Pvsindhu1 . You have already given so many gifts to the nation and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you!" he tweeted in response to ace badminton player PV Sindhu's video message.
"Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress," he responded to Mata Amritanandamayi.
While some shared pictures and video messages, many of the well-wishers had also attached pictures of rakhis -- at times depicting the Prime Minister himself.
"Thank you for the Raksha Bandhan greetings! Lovely Rakhi too,," Modi responded to one post.
Take a look at the posts:
