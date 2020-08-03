From PV Sindhu to Lata Mangeshkar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to Rakhi wishes

Later in the day, as good wishes continued to pour in, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to thank the senders. And this included both well known public figures and ordinary netizens.

"Thank you for the Raksha Bandhan greetings @Pvsindhu1 . You have already given so many gifts to the nation and I am sure you will continue to excel in the times to come. Every Indian is proud of you!" he tweeted in response to ace badminton player PV Sindhu's video message.

"Respected @Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you, and from India’s Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India’s growth and progress," he responded to Mata Amritanandamayi.

While some shared pictures and video messages, many of the well-wishers had also attached pictures of rakhis -- at times depicting the Prime Minister himself.

"Thank you for the Raksha Bandhan greetings! Lovely Rakhi too,," Modi responded to one post.

Take a look at the posts: