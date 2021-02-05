From MPLAD funds to CAA and farm laws - What is Rajya Sabha discussing on Friday?

With a slew of COVID-19 induced precautions in place, the Rajya Sabha has been meeting for five hours daily for the Budget Session of Parliament. Proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday morning with the House continuing the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address, with a wide range of topics, cropping up as the discussion progressed.

While the Congress is seeking a judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence in Delhi, the Bahujan Samaj Party called for the repeal of the farm laws, and the Indian Union Muslim League demanded the restoration of the MPLAD fund.

Congress MP Anand Sharma even brought up the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act that had dominated news headlines in 2020. "I appeal from this floor that the constitutionality of laws whether is it CAA or the farm laws must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note of this," he said.

Sharma demanded a judicial inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the January 26 violence, even as he raised concerns about the functioning of the apex court.