From MPLAD funds to CAA and farm laws - What is Rajya Sabha discussing on Friday?

With a slew of COVID-19 induced precautions in place, the Rajya Sabha has been meeting for five hours daily for the Budget Session of Parliament. Proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday morning with the House continuing the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address, with a wide range of topics, cropping up as the discussion progressed.
While the Congress is seeking a judicial inquiry into the January 26 violence in Delhi, the Bahujan Samaj Party called for the repeal of the farm laws, and the Indian Union Muslim League demanded the restoration of the MPLAD fund.
Congress MP Anand Sharma even brought up the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act that had dominated news headlines in 2020. "I appeal from this floor that the constitutionality of laws whether is it CAA or the farm laws must be decided immediately. Parliament should take note of this," he said.
Sharma demanded a judicial inquiry with a sitting judge of the Supreme Court in the January 26 violence, even as he raised concerns about the functioning of the apex court.
BSP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Chandra Misra on Friday slammed the Centre and alleged that the Centre had adopted an oppressive approach towards the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws, drawing a parallel with the India-Pakistan border areas. He also urged the Centre to shun its ego and repeal the farm laws, and called for the legal guarantee of MSPs for all crops.
Calling the official actions a "gross violation of human rights", Mishra also took a jibe at the installation of barricades and other efforts to contain the protestors. He alleged that the government appeared to be putting more effort into this "than on even the Indo-Pak borders".
"Farmers are in fear that they will lose their land, and rightly so. You are selling Railways, Oil, Gas, even Ports. Forget private banks, the talk of selling even government banks is on. The way you sold stakes of LIC into the hands of private players, there is growing apprehension in the minds of farmers that you will reinstate the zamindari system by selling their land," he added.
IUML MP Abdul Wahab in the meantime, demanded the restoration of the MPLAD fund which was scrapped during the Covid time to use funds for other purpose. He also echoed demands for the immediate withdrawal of the farm laws, and raised the issue of arrested Kerala journalist Siddiqui Kappan, who has been booked under UAPA by the Uttar Pradesh government.
But even as the Opposition parties launch a multi-pronged attack at the BJP-led government, the party in question has issued a whip for party members. The BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from February 8 to February 12 to support the government's stand as some "very important" business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
