Rajya Sabha proceedings begin, discussion on motion of thanks to President's address continues

New Delhi: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha began on Friday morning as the House continues the discussion on motion of thanks on the President's address.

"Some of the members exceeded their time yesterday so that time will be reduced from their party's quota. This has to be understood by all," said Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Mahesh Poddar has given a short duration discussion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'efficient handling of COVID-19 situation in the country'. Rajya Sabha meets for five hours daily in accordance with COVID-19 protocols in place.