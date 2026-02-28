From Martyrs’ Soil To ‘Viksit Assam’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Flags Off BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ From Dhekiajuli |

Guwahati: In a politically significant and symbolically charged event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Saturday flagged off the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from the sacred premises of Gupteshwar Temple in Dhekiajuli.

The yatra commenced at 10 a.m. from the historic town, a place etched in the annals of India’s freedom struggle. Dhekiajuli is remembered for the supreme sacrifice of several brave freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the 1942 Quit India Movement in defiance of British rule. Against this backdrop of patriotism and sacrifice, the BJP launched what it described as a people-centric outreach campaign aimed at carrying forward the message of development and public welfare.

Addressing a large gathering at the launch event, Chief Minister Sarma said the choice of Dhekiajuli was deliberate and meaningful.

“This sacred land reminds us of the courage and sacrifice of our martyrs. Their dreams of a strong and self-reliant India guide our journey even today,” he said, adding that the yatra symbolises a renewed pledge to serve the people of Assam.

The venue witnessed enthusiastic participation from party workers and supporters, many arriving early in the morning to be part of the inaugural ceremony. For several attendees, the event was not just political but emotional — a moment of pride rooted in history and aspiration.

Sarma reiterated his government’s commitment to holistic development, highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure, attract investment, generate employment and expand welfare schemes.

He called upon citizens to join hands in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” and a “Viksit Assam”.

“Our mission is to translate aspiration into action and vision into reality. Development must reach every household and every section of society,” the Chief Minister asserted.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia described the Jan Ashirwad Yatra as a reaffirmation of public trust and confidence in the party’s governance model. He said the campaign would serve as a platform to connect directly with people, listen to their concerns and strengthen grassroots engagement.

From Dhekiajuli, the yatra will travel through Barsola, Tezpur, Naduar and Rangapara, traversing a region rich in cultural and literary heritage.

Tezpur, often regarded as the cultural capital of Assam, holds a special place in the state’s civilisational narrative. It is associated with luminaries such as Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Rabha, Phani Sharma, and Padmanath Gohain Baruah, whose contributions shaped Assamese literature, theatre and social thought.

By charting its route through this culturally vibrant landscape, the BJP aims to blend political messaging with the region’s historical and cultural ethos.

Party leaders described the Jan Ashirwad Yatra as the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s political journey — one that seeks to consolidate public support while projecting a vision of stability, security and growth.

As the yatra moves forward from the martyrs’ soil of Dhekiajuli, it carries not only political messaging but also the symbolism of sacrifice, service and the promise of development — themes that are likely to shape the state’s political discourse in the months ahead.