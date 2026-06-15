From Land Donors To First Flyers: Farmers Board Historic Inaugural Flight From Noida International Airport To Lucknow | X @SwissAmbIND

Lucknow: In an emotional moment marking the beginning of passenger services at Noida International Airport, 170 farmers and workers whose land was acquired for the greenfield airport boarded its first passenger flight to Lucknow on Monday.

Government Invitation

The inaugural flight departed for Lucknow at 8.30 am with the land donors, including several women, on board. The passengers were invited by the Uttar Pradesh government and later met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

Abrar Khan, one of the passengers, said it was a proud and unforgettable moment. "We are extremely happy to travel on the first flight from Noida International Airport to Lucknow. What we once imagined has become a reality. I was invited by the Chief Minister to be part of this historic flight, and it is a great honour," he said.

Hera Rashid’s Experience

Hera Rashid, a resident of a nearby village, described the journey as a historic experience. "We are travelling on the first flight free of cost and will meet the Chief Minister in Lucknow. This is a memorable day for all of us," she said.

A 65-year-old farmer said he had given 30 bighas of his land for the airport project and was delighted to witness the transformation. Another woman passenger said being part of the first flight was a matter of pride for the villagers who had contributed to the project.

MLA Dhirendra Singh’s Statement

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said the launch of passenger services symbolised not just the opening of an air route but also recognised the contribution of farmers to the airport's development.

"The families who gave up their ancestral land for the nation's progress and the state's brighter future are today touching the skies from the very land they once cultivated. The hands that tilled the fields are now holding boarding passes," he said.

Earlier in the morning, the first flight from Lucknow landed at Noida International Airport at 8.05 am. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, who arrived on the flight, was received at the airport. The aircraft later departed for Bengaluru after boarding passengers.

The inaugural Lucknow-bound service from Noida International Airport is being seen as a symbolic gesture acknowledging the role of local farming families whose land made the ambitious airport project possible.