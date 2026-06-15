'Physical Attacks Show Fear & Cowardice': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Reacts After Being Slapped During Jaipur Rally | X

Jaipur, June 15: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has strongly condemned an alleged physical attack on him during a youth protest in Jaipur, describing such actions as a reflection of fear and cowardice. The incident occurred while Dipke was on his way to address a gathering focused on issues including the alleged NEET paper leak and rising unemployment.

In a message shared on social media platform X after the incident, Dipke maintained a defiant yet peaceful stance.

"Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice. We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love," he wrote.

He also reiterated his political demand, adding, "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign."

Physical attacks are a sign of fear and cowardice.



We will continue to raise our voices peacefully. I am a follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar, and I will keep fighting this battle with peace and love.



PS: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign! — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026

The incident took place at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, where a large number of young people had gathered to participate in a protest meeting. Dipke was being carried on the shoulders of supporters as he made his way towards the stage to address the crowd.

However, the atmosphere turned tense when a group of individuals allegedly targeted him amid the gathering. According to videos circulating online, some people in the crowd appeared to pull at his scarf, slap him several times and attempt to drag him down from the shoulders of his supporters.

The situation created confusion among participants, though supporters quickly surrounded Dipke and escorted him through the crowd.

The protest was organised around concerns raised by students and young job seekers. Among the key issues discussed were allegations surrounding the NEET paper leak controversy and the growing frustration over unemployment.

Jaipur is all set for today’s peaceful protest.



3 PM, Shaheed Smarak pic.twitter.com/C0CNWvqEBg — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 15, 2026

During the gathering, Dipke spoke about the need for accountability in the education system and highlighted the concerns of students who have been demanding action over examination irregularities.

Despite the alleged attack, Dipke indicated that the incident would not deter him from continuing his campaign. Emphasising the principles of non violence and democratic protest, he said he would continue to raise public issues through peaceful means.

His reaction has drawn attention online, with supporters backing his call for accountability while condemning any form of violence at public demonstrations.