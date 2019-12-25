From Jaitley to Swaraj: Politicians whose demise in 2019 left a huge void in Indian politics

Jaitey rose as a student leader during the Emergency. A lawyer by profession, he practised law in the Supreme Court and represented L. K. Advani, Sharad Yadav and Madhavrao Scindia in court. He was at the forefront in the investigations into the Bofors scandal. In 1999, Arun Jaitley was appointed the national spokesperson of the BJP. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government came to power in 1999, he was made the Minister of State for Disinvestment (Independent Charge). He also took over as the Union Cabinet Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs after Ram Jethmalani resigned in 2000.

In 2009, Jaitley was chosen as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. In 2014, it was for the first time that he fought a direct election. However, he lost from the Amritsar seat on the BJP ticket. Riding on the Modi juggernaut, BJP came to power in 2014 and Arun Jaitley served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs in Modi’s cabinet.

2. Sushma Swaraj: