 From Free Electricity To Education: Aam Aadmi Party Launches 'Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee' For Haryana Ahead Of Assembly Polls
ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 20, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
Aam Admi Party prepares for state assembly elections | X/ AAP

In line with the preparations for the state assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday launched "Kejriwal Ki 5 Guarantee" for Haryana.
Prominent leaders of the party, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta were present at the occasion.

The first guarantee given by the AAP is to provide free and 24-hour electricity.

"Like in Delhi and Punjab, all old domestic pending bills will be waived. Power cuts will be stopped, and arrangements will be made for 24-hour electricity like in Delhi and Punjab," the party said.

The second guarantee is that the party, if it comes to power, will provide good and free healthcare for all. "Like in Delhi and Punjab, Mohalla Clinics will be established in every village and neighbourhood of cities. All government hospitals will be revamped, and new government hospitals will be built. Every resident of Haryana will receive free treatment, whether the illness is minor or major. All tests, medicines, surgeries, and treatments will be free. This will save people a lot of money and provide significant relief from inflation," the party announced.

Speaking of the education sector, the AAP has guaranteed good, excellent and free education.

"Like in Delhi and Punjab, the education mafia will be eradicated. Government schools will be made so good that people will want to enrol their children in government schools instead of private ones. The hooliganism of private schools will also be stopped, and unjustified fee hikes by private schools will be curbed," the party said.

AAP has also promised that all mothers and sisters in the state will receive Rs 1000 per month.

Promising employment for every youth, the AAP said that arrangements will be made for employment for every unemployed youth. "In just two years in Punjab, 45,000 government jobs and private employment for over three lakh people have been arranged. In Delhi, arrangements for 2.5 lakh government jobs and private employment for over 12 lakh people have been made," the AAP added.

