From ending Licence Raj to becoming an accidental Finance Minister: 5 fascinating facts about Manmohan Singh

Freed India from the Licence Raj

In 1990-91, India was on the brink of financial collapse. The country was reeling under extreme economic pressure with just enough foreign exchange reserves left to sustain imports for no more than two weeks. In the 1991, business in India was marked by a series of regulations and licences — aka ‘Licence Raj’ — that were seen as barriers for new players, including foreign ones. In 1991, Singh, as Finance Minister, freed India from the Licence Raj.

Doing away with this, Singh said in his Budget speech that it was “essential to increase the degree of competition between firms in the domestic market so that there are adequate incentives for raising productivity, improving efficiency and reducing costs”.

Left UN job to work in Delhi School of Economics

After obtaining his doctorate in economics from Oxford, Singh worked for the United Nations during 1966–69. During his tenure at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development between 1966 to 1969 he was one of the few lucky ones to get an opportunity to work under the supervision of renowned economist Raul Prebisch. But, destiny had other plans for him.

During the same time he got an offer to join the Delhi School of Economics as a lecturer. He accepted the invitation, deciding to return to India in 1969. Dr Prebisch was rather surprised, wondering why a brilliant economist like him would give up a lucrative UN job and return to India.

Held key posts between 1970s and 1980s

Such as an Economic Advisor with the Ministry of Foreign Trade, Chief Economic Advisor with the Ministry of Finance and Secretary-Ministry of Finance (Department of Economic Affairs). He served as a Director of Reserve Bank of India from 1976 to 1980 and then as its Governor from 1982 to 1985. He also remained Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and Chairman of University Grants Commission.

First Sikh to become Prime Minister of India

Dr Manmohan Singh is the first Sikh to occupy the office of Prime Minister of India. Apart from being the first Sikh in office, Singh was also the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.