From Education Minister's Resignation To Sending Letter To CJI Over SIR: INDIA Bloc Reaches Consensus On 5 Key Issues - VIDEO

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Monday held a key meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital to formulate a united strategy against the ruling NDA government and discuss a range of pressing national issues. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 opposition parties, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said all participating parties had reached a consensus on several issues concerning the electoral process. He announced that the opposition alliance would soon submit a letter to the Chief Justice of India expressing concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, alleged manipulation of voter lists, and questions surrounding the fairness and transparency of elections.

Kharge also said the opposition parties unanimously decided to demand the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. He alleged that millions of students had been adversely affected by controversies and irregularities linked to examinations such as NEET and CBSE during the minister’s tenure.

Read Also INDIA Bloc Meeting In Delhi To See Participation Of 23 Parties, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress chief further urged the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss what he described as a worsening economic situation, rising unemployment, inflation, farmers’ concerns, and other issues affecting the public.

As part of efforts to strengthen coordination within the alliance, Kharge announced that INDIA bloc parties would hold meetings every two months. The next meeting is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad in August.

He also revealed that virtual participation came from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, both of whom expressed support for the alliance’s positions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bloc additionally decided to maintain close parliamentary coordination during the upcoming Monsoon Session, with daily strategy meetings to be held at Kharge’s office in the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said there was consensus among alliance partners on five major issues and asserted that the opposition would jointly raise them in the coming months.