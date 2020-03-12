From Dushyant Gautam to Indu Goswami: Here's BJP's second list of candidates for Rajya Sabha elections

Along with him, Ram Chandra Jhangra is also named from the state of Haryana.

Meanwhile, Indu Goswami has been named from Himachal Pradesh and Bhagwat Karar from Maharashtra. However, Madhya Pradesh sprung a surprise of sorts where the party has decided to field Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, as opposed to Harsh Chauhan, as speculated.

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP released its first list where it named nine candidates including newly inducted leader from Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia. It also allotted two seats to its allies, one each in Maharashtra and Assam, in its first list.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said that the list of candidates was finalized in a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee on Tuesday, which was chaired by party President J.P. Nadda, and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior ministers and leaders.

In the 245-member Upper House, members from 17 states are set to retire. The BJP has only 82 members in the Rajya Sabha, well short of the 120 required for a simple majority. Though the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 97 seats.

Attaining the magic figures of 120 may not only be unpragmatic, but also highly ambitious for the BJP. But it definitely wants to better its tally from the current 82.