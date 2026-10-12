From Delhi To Gujarat, Lawyers' Associations Express Solidarity With Advocates Detained, Assaulted During CJP Protest

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Bar associations in several parts of the country held protests and organised solidarity events to condemn alleged physical assaults on lawyers during the protests against the Election Commission on October 10.

Political campaign Cockroach Janta Party had called for the protest in Delhi to seek the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on account of alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The Delhi Police had denied permission to the protest, citing security concerns and the timing of the Cockroach Janta Party’s application.

The Crackdown

Thousands of persons were detained across the national capital, and the authorities put in place measures such as suspending metro services, cancelling passenger trains and suspending mobile internet services in central Delhi. Several lawyers who went to police stations and other locations to secure the release of detained persons were allegedly manhandled or taken into custody themselves.

Here is an overview of the protests and solidarity events held by lawyers across the country:

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court Bar Association asked its members to wear black ribbons to court to protest the police action. The bar association expressed its “strongest disapproval of the excessive and disproportionate use of force against the protesting lawyers, including women advocates”, The Indian Express reported.

Lawyers at the High Court also called for a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution on the lawns outside the main court building.



Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association was also slated to hold an extraordinary general body meeting at 1.50 pm on Monday to pass a resolution against the alleged physical attacks on lawyers, Bar and Bench reported.

Punjab and Haryana High Court





The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday expressed strong criticism of the police action against lawyers.

The association said that the use of force against unarmed lawyers was an affront to the dignity of the legal profession, Bar and Bench reported.

The bar association remarked that the independence of the Bar and right to take part in peaceful protests must be protected.